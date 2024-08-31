Ipswich Town 1-1 Fulham - Match Report

Saturday, 31st Aug 2024 17:06 Town claimed their first Premier League point in 22 years as they drew 1-1 at home to Fulham. Liam Delap’s first Town goal gave the Blues the lead on 15 but Fulham levelled through Adama Traore in the 32nd minute with the Blues the better side in the second half but without finding a winning goal. Town made two changes from the team which lost 3-1 at Manchester City last week with Kalvin Phillips coming in for his home and league debut in the centre of midfield, while Chiedozie Ogbene was wide on the right, also making his first home and league appearances for the club having signed from Luton earlier in the week. Massimo Luongo and Ben Johnson dropped to the bench. Recent additions Jens Cajuste, Dara O’Shea, Conor Townsend and Jack Clarke were also among the subs. Fulham were unchanged from the team which won 2-1 at home to Leicester City last week. The Blues started brightly and there was controversy in the second minute when Leif Davis was blocked off as he sought to get on a return ball from skipper Samy Morsy as he burst into the box. Referee Lewis Smith failed to spot the incident at all and replays suggested the initial contact was outside the area and VAR didn’t intervene. Davis was OK to continue after treatment. In the fifth minute, Anthonee Robinson conceded a needless corner from which the Blues threatened for the first time. Jacob Greaves just about reached Davis’s overhit kick and looped a header which visitors’ skipper and keeper Bernd Leno pawed from under his bar. A minute later at the other end, Traore beat Davis far too easily and burst into the area on the right before being dispossessed by Greaves. A subsequent Kenny Tete shot was blocked by Luke Woolfenden. On 10, Tete looped a header well over the Town bar from a corner on the left, Woolfenden having given it away with a shinned clearance aimed towards touch on the right. Omari Hutchinson, playing in the centre of the three behind Liam Delap with home debutant Sammie Szmodics on the left, found space for the first time midway inside the Fulham half in the 11th minute but eventually scuffed his shot through to Leno when a ball to Ogbene to his right would have been a better option. Within a minute, Traore was sent down the right and cut the ball back, but Woolfenden did well to get back to cut out the cross. The early stages of the game had ebbed and flowed but on the quarter hour, the Blues drew first blood. Davis brought the ball forward on the left and fed Delap not far inside the Fulham half. The striker took it on towards the area and to the right before hitting a powerful shot across Leno, the keeper only managing to help it into the net with his right hand. An already very noisy Portman Road went wild celebrating their side’s first Premier League goal since April 2002 and Delap’s first for the club and in the top flight. And the former Manchester City striker wasn’t far from a second in the 19th minute, nodding Davis’s corner from the right wide at the far post.

The Blues had forced that flag-kick with determined pressing and having gone in front they were taking the game to the Cottagers with greater confidence, for a spell dominating the ball in a manner which became familiar in League One and the Championship. Fulham, however, quickly recovered themselves and began to take control, forcing the Blues to defend in their final third. And in the 32nd minute, they levelled. Alex Iwobi played in Robinson on the left and his cross flashed across the area to the far post where Traore stroked home. The Cottagers weren’t far away from taking the lead two minutes later, Traore crossing from the right and Rodrigo Muniz heading goalwards, however, Aro Muric, making his Portman Road debut, got down sharply to his right to save. On 37, Morsy was shown the game’s first yellow card for a foul on Muniz. As the half moved into its final five minutes, the Blues started to get more into it again. On 41, Phillips looped over a cross from the right to Ogbene, whose header was saved by Leno. The loose ball ran to Delap, who shot over when he should have hit the target. However, the linesman subsequently raised his flag for offside against Ogbene. That was the last serious action of an entertaining half. After an evenly balanced start, Delap’s excellent goal had given the Blues the lead and for a spell Town were well on top and might even have had a second goal via the striker’s header. But Fulham gradually took charge and had dominated for long spells but with the Blues restricting their chances until the move from which Traore equalised. After that, the Whites remained in control for the most part but with the Blues having spells at the other end, but without threatening Leno further. The Blues were first to create an opening after the restart, Davis playing in Szmodics on the left of the box but Calvin Bassey got across to block the former Blackburn man’s effort. On 51, Sasa Lukic was booked for a foul on Delap, then within a minute Traore fouled Davis on the left. From the free-kick, Ogbene was somewhat harshly pulled up after he and a defender collided well away from the ball. The Blues had started the second half on top and on 55 went close to getting back in front. After a long spell of Town possession, Morsy, looking like a man who has been playing Premier League football for a decade rather than a couple of weeks, clipped a cross to the far post towards Ogbene and it ran loose to Delap, who somehow managed a shot on the turn, which inched across the face and wide with Szmodics just unable to add a final touch. Town kept up the pressure with Delap hitting a shot against a teammate soon afterwards, Szmodics winning a corner by putting it out off Leno. The Blues claimed the visitors should have been reduced to 10 men in the 58th minute when Ogbene was felled by Robinson as he chased a Phillips pass. The home crowd - and manager Kieran McKenna on the sidelines - called for a red card but referee Smith showed only a yellow. Davis’s free-kick struck the wall and looped out for a corner. Since the break there had only been one team in it with the Blues seeing most of the ball and picking it up again quickly whenever they lost possession. However, the Cottagers began to make an impact again and on 65 went close to taking the lead. Traore crossed from the right, Iwobi stabbed it back to Emile Smith Rowe and his shot was blocked by Greaves. Following the resultant corner, the ball was cleared to Smith Rowe on the edge of the area and again the former Arsenal man’s shot deflected wide. Town were next to threaten, Delap playing in Ogbene with a reverse pass but Leno was off his line to smother at the Irish international’s feet. The Blues made their first change in the 71st minute, Phillips, who had put in a neat and tidy display, making way for Cajuste, making his league and home bow. A minute later, Fulham swapped Smith Rowe for another summer signing, Sander Berge. The Cottagers were in the ascendancy again and in the 76th minute Iwobi brought the ball in from the left unchallenged and fortunately for Town hit a shot which was too close to Muric, who claimed. A minute later, Traore was booked for pulling back Davis after losing out to the Town left-back, then on 79 Munez was replaced by Raul Jimenez. As the game moved into its scheduled final 10 minutes, the Blues made a double change swapping Szmodics, who had made more of an impression in the second half, and the again hugely impressive Delap for Clarke and Ali Al-Hamadi. Town were again on top as the match entered its final five minutes, Hutchinson cutting in from the right before being crowded out. On 86, the visitors caught Town on the break and Jimenez struck a shot which Muric batted away. Soon after, the Cottagers made a triple change Iwobi, Lukic and Pereira making way for Harry Wilson, Harrison Reed and Tom Cairney, while Town replaced Ogbene, who had been a threat down the right, with Conor Chaplin, who was making his 150th appearance for the club. In the penultimate minute, Clarke cut in from the left and hit a right-footed shot not too far wide with the Blues finishing the stronger. As the game moved into five additional minutes, Al-Hamadi was thwarted as he sought to break down the middle, then was found on the left of the box from where he cut back to Clarke, whose shot was deflected behind for a corner. In the third minute of time added on, Hutchinson, now playing wide on the right, worked himself space before hitting a powerful shot which Leno palmed away. Al-Hamadi was booked for a late foul before referee Smith brought a thoroughly entertaining game to a close. The Blues were warmly applauded off by their fans after securing their first Premier League point in 22 years against very decent opposition. Town will certainly face worse teams than the Cottagers this season. Both sides had spells on top but overall Fulham couldn’t have complained had Town taken all three points rather than one with the Blues coming close through Clarke and Hutchinson late on. The first point and the manner of the display are a positive way in which to go into the season’s first international break with a visit to Brighton and Hove Albion next up in a fortnight. Town: Muric, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Morsy (c), Phillips (Cajuste 71), Ogbene (Chaplin 87), Szmodics (J Clarke 80), Hutchinson, Delap (Al-Hamadi 80). Unused: Walton, Johnson, Townsend, O’Shea, Luongo. Fulham: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic (Reed 86), Pereira (Cairney 86), Traore, Smith Rowe (Berge 72), Iwobi (Wilson 86), Muniz (Jimenez 79). Unused: Benda, Andersen, Cuenca, Castagne. Referee: Lewis Smith (Wigan). Att: 29,517 (Fulham: 2,952).

Photo: Reuters



StringerBell added 17:07 - Aug 31

Can definitely hold our own against the middling teams. Optimistic for rest of the season. Delap was immense. 12

jayceee added 17:07 - Aug 31

Our 1st EPL point in 22 years. I'll take it! And we're only going to get better. 11

Zonny added 17:09 - Aug 31

Davis was piss poor -28

Stato added 17:09 - Aug 31

Delap will be calming a few of those concerned by the lack of a number 9 signing. My MoM today. Greaves continues to impress. Tidy cameo from Cajuste 14

SpiritOfJohn added 17:13 - Aug 31

Well played Town. Fully deserved a point against a decent Fulham side, and could have had 3. Great work rate from Delap and all the boys in blue today. 15

gkroon89 added 17:22 - Aug 31

Decent result against a mid table team. Nothing to suggest we should have lost either what was good.



Superb run by Davis for the goal. Thought it a bit odd after this that he kept coming inside though. His strength is on the outside.



Muric would be my only concern from that game as he was erratic with distribution and was all over the place at corners.



Well done Ipswich for a decent draw and points on the board. Onwards from here. 6

johnwarksshorts added 17:22 - Aug 31

Zonny do everyone a favour and go support Norwich. 6

bluebullet29l added 17:22 - Aug 31

MOM between Hutchinson and delap...greaves was a rock. And I have to say I like the look of cajuste...he could turn out to be a great signing. Al hamadi is out of his depth I'm afraid. Overall a good performance and ipswich were definitely the better side. Reasons to be optimistic. 9

gkroon89 added 17:23 - Aug 31

Oh and I personally thought Delap was man of the match for me. He was superb today and what a strike. 5

TimmyH added 17:23 - Aug 31

Well it's a start...still the odd defensive mishap from Davis which is costing us. Need to start winning sooner rather than later. Delap I here today was good. Onwards and hopefully upwards. 1

Kickingblock added 17:24 - Aug 31

Happy with the point.

They're up and running.

Have a great weekend! 3

martin587 added 17:28 - Aug 31

A very good performance from the lads today.Took a while to adjust but then took the game to Fulham and a great move by Davis and a superb shot from Delap who for me was MOM with Omari a very close second.We can only get better each game as the learning curve begins to hit home.Every game in this league is tough but week by week we will get fitter and improve so for me I have know worries ahead.Injured players to return soon and now two week intense training then all systems go for Brighton.Extremely proud today.COYB 3

johnwarksshorts added 17:29 - Aug 31

Great result. We more than held our own today against a difficult opponent and established premier league opposition. Nice to get off the mark before a 2 week break. 4

IndependentlyBlue added 17:30 - Aug 31

Zonny - on a day when we got our first point in the Premier League, and our first home goal at that level, for 22 years, the best you can do is criticise one of our own who was instrumental in that goal you should be ashamed.



Off with you 3

kuyski added 17:30 - Aug 31

Great performance，we made fulham look ordinary in 2nd half，with more confidence we can stay up after this game ！ 5

Runner added 17:33 - Aug 31

That was better, onwards & upwards. 5

EssexTractor added 17:37 - Aug 31

Today very important as the measurement of teams out of the top six, and it was a proper Premier League match

Fulham showed their experience , were clever and quick particularly Traore who has tested many full backs at this level.

But we were intense in our play , pressing high, tackling well and as the game grew we became the team in the ascendancy .

It was a match that had some notable individual performances , although it was a squad effort that helped gain the point.

Delap was immense , Hutchinson improved during the game , Greaves solid, and Morsy yet again always available in midfield and at the end Jack Clarke in his 1930s shorts showed the class that we hope will be evident as the season progresses.

And finally though he didn’t score Szmodics showed his running style and defensive moments to become another crowd favourite .

Overall today we can all be proud 9

OzzyBlue added 17:38 - Aug 31

I am looking forward to TractorBoyBig telling this group for the umpteenth time that Delap was a waste of money…. Was absolutely outstanding today with great work ethic. 4

Suffolkboy added 17:39 - Aug 31

It’s very plain Al Hamadi has potential ,and tries exceptionally hard for his side, making energetic contributions whenever he appears. Right now that often, it seems , turns into overcommitment and the award of fouls . He is, however, undoubtedly work in progress ,and we should be supportive knowing KM will ensure all round improvement .

Unfortunately it presently seems our GK is failing to impress, in more ways than one ; again we must be patient and believe — he’s obvious potential and we need him to ‘grow’ ; appears to have the right physical attributes ( remember VH took time !)

Otherwise ,much to encourage , many signs of ‘team’ understanding and progression !

Well done all !

COYB 4

ElvisMariner added 17:40 - Aug 31

Great point and performance.

500 below capacity… where were the empty seats? thought the game was a ‘sell out’ 3

eunos added 17:46 - Aug 31

Great point, more than held our own against a good mid table physical team. Morsey immense, Philips grew into it, delap dangerous, really encouraging glimpses of an excellent team. COYB!

3

inghamspur added 17:47 - Aug 31

Really enjoyable game and encouraged by the performance. The signings will come good and we have to be patient. 3

blueboy1981 added 17:49 - Aug 31

Well Done Lads.

Off the Blocks ready to move forward now.

Encouraging for sure !! 4

IpswichT62OldBoy added 17:49 - Aug 31

We don't look out of place in this League, if we get it going I could see us finishing 10th. 2

joyousblue added 17:51 - Aug 31

Elvismariner there were quite a few where i stand last week or so of school hols so last minute hols 0

