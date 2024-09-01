Town Women at Exeter

Sunday, 1st Sep 2024 09:34 Ipswich Town Women will be aiming to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season when they take on Exeter City at St James Park this afternoon (KO 1pm). Joe Sheehan’s side are third in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division table, one of three teams who have won their first two matches. The Grecians are another and currently top the division ahead of Cheltenham and the Blues, who beat local rivals Norwich City 4-0 at Carrow Road in the FAWNL Cup on Thursday. “We’ll look to kick on,” Sheehan told the club site. “We were watching Exeter on the way home from Norwich and it was quickly about preparing for this game as well as we can and players recovering. “We want to go into this game feeling organised and know what it takes to pick up another three points as we look to keep our strong start to the season going.” All-time top scorer Natasha Thomas, one of those to find the net at Carrow Road, added: “We want to keep the momentum going because we’re really pleased with the start we’ve made. “We’ve won three games and kept clean sheets but we know Exeter will be a big challenge so it’s one we will prepare well for.”

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



