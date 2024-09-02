U18s Host Barnsley

Monday, 2nd Sep 2024 11:11 Town’s U18s are in action against Barnsley at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1.30pm). The young Blues, who are coached by Olly Lee, are currently eighth in Professional Development League Two South but having played a game fewer than all the sides above them. The Tykes are eighth in PDL2 North having also won one and lost two of their fixtures so far.

Photo: Action Images



