Former Blues Winger Edwards Rejoins Oxford

Tuesday, 3rd Sep 2024 18:15 Former Blues winger Kyle Edwards has rejoined Oxford United having recovered from the hamstring injury which put paid to his 2023/24 campaign. Edwards initially joined the U’s on loan last summer but having made a promising start, suffered the injury. After his Town contract was terminated by mutual consent in January, the 26-year-old signed a deal to the end of the season, but didn’t feature again as Oxford won promotion to the Championship. But now, having regained his fitness the former West Brom man, who has remained with the U’s as he completed his recovery, has signed a deal until January. “This has been a tough time for me in my career to battle through injury, but I am so thankful for everything the club and the people around me have done to help me return to fitness,” he told the official Oxford site. “It was my ambition all summer to fight my way back and to show that I could be part of the team again, so when the club came to me with this contract it was a no-brainer. “I am so determined to get back on the pitch and do what I love. I want to try to deliver for the team and repay the faith they have shown in me. “The team have started the season so well and I’m excited to be part of this special time for everyone involved.” Oxford head coach Des Buckingham added: “Kyle is one of the most upbeat people I have met in football and his influence around our training ground is so strong. “It has been a very hard time for Kyle in his Oxford United career, but no matter what, he has remained a picture of positivity and has done extremely well to fight his way back to fitness. “What is clear with Kyle is that he is a player with immense quality, and the coaching staff and I have borne witness to that since he has come back into the group and we are pleased to have him with us.” Also in the Oxford squad are fellow former Blues Greg Leigh and Idris El Mizouni. Meanwhile, Janoi Donacien, who has continued to train with Town as he recovers from the groin surgery he underwent towards the end of last season having been released in May, has been included in the St Lucia squad for their September internationals. The Piton Boyz host Curacao and then travel to Grenada.

Photo: Matchday Images



johnwarksshorts added 18:36 - Sep 3

Good luck to both players. Hopefully they can kick on again and have an injury free time. 3

slade1 added 18:56 - Sep 3

I really hope Janoi Donacien finds a club and does well, he deserves it, great guy. 4

WeWereZombies added 19:35 - Sep 3

Kyle Edwards is only twenty six, hope he stays injury free for the rest of his time at Oxford and gets a longer term deal. 0

