Former Blues Winger Edwards Rejoins Oxford
Tuesday, 3rd Sep 2024 18:15
Former Blues winger Kyle Edwards has rejoined Oxford United having recovered from the hamstring injury which put paid to his 2023/24 campaign.
Edwards initially joined the U’s on loan last summer but having made a promising start, suffered the injury.
After his Town contract was terminated by mutual consent in January, the 26-year-old signed a deal to the end of the season, but didn’t feature again as Oxford won promotion to the Championship.
But now, having regained his fitness the former West Brom man, who has remained with the U’s as he completed his recovery, has signed a deal until January.
“This has been a tough time for me in my career to battle through injury, but I am so thankful for everything the club and the people around me have done to help me return to fitness,” he told the official Oxford site.
“It was my ambition all summer to fight my way back and to show that I could be part of the team again, so when the club came to me with this contract it was a no-brainer.
“I am so determined to get back on the pitch and do what I love. I want to try to deliver for the team and repay the faith they have shown in me.
“The team have started the season so well and I’m excited to be part of this special time for everyone involved.”
Oxford head coach Des Buckingham added: “Kyle is one of the most upbeat people I have met in football and his influence around our training ground is so strong.
“It has been a very hard time for Kyle in his Oxford United career, but no matter what, he has remained a picture of positivity and has done extremely well to fight his way back to fitness.
“What is clear with Kyle is that he is a player with immense quality, and the coaching staff and I have borne witness to that since he has come back into the group and we are pleased to have him with us.”
Also in the Oxford squad are fellow former Blues Greg Leigh and Idris El Mizouni.
Meanwhile, Janoi Donacien, who has continued to train with Town as he recovers from the groin surgery he underwent towards the end of last season having been released in May, has been included in the St Lucia squad for their September internationals. The Piton Boyz host Curacao and then travel to Grenada.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Fulham by ad_wilkin
Two games to start the season against Champions League sides and Premier League champions was always going to be a tricky task. This match against Fulham is a much better yardstick as to how Town’s Premier League survival task will fare.
Carabao Cup Preview: AFC Wimbledon by ad_wilkin
Town will make their bow into this year's Carabao Cup competition off the back of playing two of the biggest teams in England. They face a familiar foe in AFC Wimbledon, who they met in the third round of the FA Cup last season.
Premier League Preview: Manchester City by ad_wilkin
Pep Guardiola has managed 304 Premier League matches. He’s lost 38 of them. His City side average 2.36 points per game (Kieran McKenna’s Town averaged 2.01 in their last two seasons).
The Road to Manc Today by dusth
By the old tram stop in Deansgate, looking out to Salford Quay
There’s my old lass smoking roll ups and I know she thinks of me
And the sky is raining needles and them old St Chad’s bells say
“Come you back you Suffolk soldier, come you back to Manc today”
Come you back to Manc today
Where Franny Lee once played
And you hear them singing Blue Moon right out to Stockport way
It’s the Road to Manc today
Where the flying Fodens play
And Haaland comes like thunder out of Norway far away!
O Brave New World by Tristan90
I'm not a regular contributor to TWTD but, in February 2021, after watching a very drab 0-0 home draw with Northampton Town in an empty Portman Road, I wrote a blog entitled 'Something Rotten' based on a line uttered by Marcellus, rather a bit-part character in Shakespeare's 'Hamlet'.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]