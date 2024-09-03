Agbaje Joins Sutton On Loan

Tuesday, 3rd Sep 2024 18:55

Blues youngster Edwin Agbaje has joined Vanarama National League Sutton United on loan until January.

The 20-year-old made one senior start and one sub appearance, both in cups, for Town in 2022/23 before joining Yeovil on loan towards the end of that campaign.

However, an ankle injury prematurely ended a season in which the Irish U18 international won Town’s Academy Player of the Year award.

Last season, he was a regular in the U21s, who he captained, and the right-back will benefit from another spell out on loan.

Agbaje joins his Blues U21 teammate Finley Barbrook at Gander Green Lane, the midfielder having joined Sutton on loan last month.





Photo: Matchday Images