Town Launch Fan Engagement Plan

Tuesday, 3rd Sep 2024 19:40

The club has launched its first ever Fan Engagement Plan, covering all aspects of its work with the supporters.

The FEP outlines how the Blues engage with fans and supporter groups, as well as matchday initiatives and community work.

In addition, as a Premier League club, Town are required to instigate a Fan Advisory Board.

This will be made up of members of supporter groups as well as individual fans who have applied and been selected by a panel from the club.

Meetings will be help every three months with the first towards the end of 2024 with Blues legend Matt Holland a regular member who will be joined by representatives from the club.

“As the club’s nominated board level official for supporter engagement, it is my responsibility to ensure the strategy of the club aligns with the broader goals of supporter engagement and community involvement,” Holland said.

“I will guarantee that our supporters are heard at the highest level within the club, and that we always take their opinions into consideration.”

Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton added: “The club is excited to launch its first ever fan engagement plan, which outlines a commitment to supporters and the continued development of a connection between the club and its fans.”

The Fan Engagement Plan can be found here.





Photo: TWTD