Foyo Nets Twice For Chelmsford

Wednesday, 4th Sep 2024 09:43 Blues youngster Osman Foyo netted twice last night as his loan side Chelmsford City came from a goal down to win 5-1 away against Town’s FA Cup foes Maidstone United. The Stones, who caused one of the cup’s greatest shocks when they defeated the Blues 2-1 at Portman Road in January, went ahead in the opening minute but Foyo, who joined the Clarets last month, levelled on 20, then gave his side the lead just before the break, showing great composure as he took the ball from his own half before beating the keeper. Foyo has now scored three goals in his last two games for the National League side, having bagged the opener in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat away against Truro City. The 19-year-old, who plays in primarily in central midfield or as a striker, featured regularly for the Town first team during pre-season, including the friendlies during the training camps in Austria and Germany. The former Norwich City academy player spent time on loan at the same level with Torquay and Welling United last season. They went a goal behind! 🫣



But @OfficialClarets have turned it around in Maidstone and lead at the break!#TheVanarama pic.twitter.com/PISXFVl5q9 — The National League (@TheVanaramaNL) September 3, 2024

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments