Town Trio Could Win Caps

Thursday, 5th Sep 2024 09:45

Cameron Burgess, Jens Cajuste and Ali Al-Hamadi could all add to their international caps today.

Burgess’s Australia take on Bahrain in the opening match of the third stage of World Cup qualifying on the Gold Coast this morning (KO 11.10am).

The 28-year-old central defender, who has previously won nine full caps, has been named on the bench for this morning’s game.

Midfielder Cajuste, who is on loan for the season from Napoli, is with Sweden, who are in Azerbaijan for their first UEFA Nations League Group C1 match (KO 5pm).

If he’s involved and wins his 23rd cap, the 25-year-old will become the first Town player to appear for Sweden.

Al-Hamadi, 22, who has previously won 12 full caps, scoring three goals, is with Iraq, who face Oman in Basra in their first game of the third stage of Asian qualifying for the World Cup (KO 5pm).





Photo: Claus Birch