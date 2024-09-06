Quartet Could Add to Caps

Friday, 6th Sep 2024 10:00

Axel Tuanzebe, Cieran Slicker, Aro Muric and Liam Delap could all win international caps today.

Tuanzebe’s DR Congo host Guinea in their opening Africa Cup of Nations in Kinshasa this evening (KO 5pm).

The Town defender will win his second full cap if he is involved having switched allegiance from England, who he represented at U19, U20 and U21 levels, in March.

Slicker’s Scotland U21s host Spain at Heart of Midlothian’s Tynecastle in a European Championships qualifier (KO 7pm).

The Scots are currently second in the group behind the Spanish by three points with both sides having played six games.

The match is being shown live on Scotland’s YouTube channel. Slicker has previously won 17 caps at U21 level.

Fellow keeper Muric is with Kosovo, who are in UEFA Nations League action against Romania in Pristina this evening (KO 7.45pm). The summer signing from Burnley will be looking to win his 39th full cap.

Delap and the England U21s face their Northern Ireland counterparts in an U21s European Championship qualifier in Ballymena (KO 7.45).

The game is being shown live on the BBC iPlayer. The Town striker has previously won five U21s caps, scoring one goal.

Omari Hutchinson was also named in the squad but returned to the Blues earlier in the week for medical assessment.

The last Town player, as opposed to loanees such as Dane Scarlett last season, to win an England U21s cap was Connor Wickham in 2011.





Photo: Matchday Images