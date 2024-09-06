Carr Joins Gateshead On Loan

Friday, 6th Sep 2024 19:23

Blues youngster Ryan Carr has joined Vanarama National League Gateshead on loan until January 5th.

The 19-year-old moved to Town from Carlisle in January 2023, then spent time on loan with Essex-based National League South side Aveley last season.

Midfielder Carr featured for the first team in pre-season friendlies, having joined the senior players for the training camps in Austria and Germany.

“I’m buzzing to be here to be fair,” Carr told the Heed’s official website. “It’s one that has been trying to get sorted for a while now – I’ve watched quite a lot of Gateshead anyway.

“I had good conversations with [manager] Rob [Elliot], and I know [player/assistant manager] Louis [Storey] from being at Newcastle when I was younger. I think it’s the next step I need to go in my career.”

Carr could make his first appearance for his new club in Saturday’s home game against Barnet.





Photo: Matchday Images