Four Win Caps

Friday, 6th Sep 2024 21:52

Aro Muric, Axel Tuanzebe, Liam Delap and Cieran Slicker all picked up caps with their international sides this evening.

Muric was in the Kosovo side which lost 3-0 to Romania in Pristina, winning his 39th full cap. The Kosovans travel to Nicosia to face Cyprus on Monday.

Tuanzebe picked up his second DR Congo cap as the Leopards beat Guinea 1-0 in Kinshasa in their first Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. The Congolese travel to Ethiopia on Monday for another qualifier.

Delap came on as a 59th minute substitute to win his sixth England U21s cap as his side drew 0-0 with their Northern Ireland counterparts in a European Championship qualifier in Ballymena. The England youngsters face Austria in a friendly at Kenilworth Road on Monday.

Slicker won his 18th Scotland U21s cap as his side was beaten 2-1 by Spain in a European Championship qualifier at Heart of Midlothian’s Tynecastle. The Scottish youngsters are next in action in Malta on Tuesday.





Photo: Matchday Images