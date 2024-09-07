Blues Irish Trio Could Face England
Saturday, 7th Sep 2024 10:28
Town trio Sammie Szmodics, Dara O’Shea and Chiedozie Ogbene are all in the Republic of Ireland squad facing England in their first UEFA Nations League international at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin this evening (ITV1, KO 5pm).
Szmodics has previously won four full caps, while O’Shea has picked up 26 and Ogbene 20, scoring four goals.
New Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson is a big fan of Szmodics, as is his assistant John O’Shea, who was previously in interim charge of the squad.
“On the pitch, maybe his directness is what really pleases me,” Hallgrímsson said last week.
“He is really direct, he’s unafraid going forward, taking players on, quick-thinking, speed in him and, like John said, a lot of confidence.”
O’Shea added: “The manager will soon see the type of personality and player he is in training but also around the place. He’s just infectious.
“He wants to do things right on and off the pitch, he wants to take advantage of the flourishing career he’s having at the minute.
“I think he’s going to be an important player for the team over the next few years. You can already see the confidence he’s bringing.
“Knowing Sammie, obviously he got his goal against [Manchester] City, but the clean strike of the finish, he wouldn’t have been too happy, knowing how he likes to hit the bottom of the net, bottom corner. It was a brilliant start and hopefully it continues.”
Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Fulham by ad_wilkin
Two games to start the season against Champions League sides and Premier League champions was always going to be a tricky task. This match against Fulham is a much better yardstick as to how Town’s Premier League survival task will fare.
Carabao Cup Preview: AFC Wimbledon by ad_wilkin
Town will make their bow into this year's Carabao Cup competition off the back of playing two of the biggest teams in England. They face a familiar foe in AFC Wimbledon, who they met in the third round of the FA Cup last season.
Premier League Preview: Manchester City by ad_wilkin
Pep Guardiola has managed 304 Premier League matches. He’s lost 38 of them. His City side average 2.36 points per game (Kieran McKenna’s Town averaged 2.01 in their last two seasons).
The Road to Manc Today by dusth
By the old tram stop in Deansgate, looking out to Salford Quay
There’s my old lass smoking roll ups and I know she thinks of me
And the sky is raining needles and them old St Chad’s bells say
“Come you back you Suffolk soldier, come you back to Manc today”
Come you back to Manc today
Where Franny Lee once played
And you hear them singing Blue Moon right out to Stockport way
It’s the Road to Manc today
Where the flying Fodens play
And Haaland comes like thunder out of Norway far away!
O Brave New World by Tristan90
I'm not a regular contributor to TWTD but, in February 2021, after watching a very drab 0-0 home draw with Northampton Town in an empty Portman Road, I wrote a blog entitled 'Something Rotten' based on a line uttered by Marcellus, rather a bit-part character in Shakespeare's 'Hamlet'.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]