Blues Irish Trio Could Face England

Saturday, 7th Sep 2024 10:28 Town trio Sammie Szmodics, Dara O’Shea and Chiedozie Ogbene are all in the Republic of Ireland squad facing England in their first UEFA Nations League international at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin this evening (ITV1, KO 5pm). Szmodics has previously won four full caps, while O’Shea has picked up 26 and Ogbene 20, scoring four goals. New Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson is a big fan of Szmodics, as is his assistant John O’Shea, who was previously in interim charge of the squad. “On the pitch, maybe his directness is what really pleases me,” Hallgrímsson said last week. “He is really direct, he’s unafraid going forward, taking players on, quick-thinking, speed in him and, like John said, a lot of confidence.” O’Shea added: “The manager will soon see the type of personality and player he is in training but also around the place. He’s just infectious. “He wants to do things right on and off the pitch, he wants to take advantage of the flourishing career he’s having at the minute. “I think he’s going to be an important player for the team over the next few years. You can already see the confidence he’s bringing. “Knowing Sammie, obviously he got his goal against [Manchester] City, but the clean strike of the finish, he wouldn’t have been too happy, knowing how he likes to hit the bottom of the net, bottom corner. It was a brilliant start and hopefully it continues.”

Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



irishtim added 10:35 - Sep 7

All three will probably start. Going to be very tough for us. Just hope all fans will enjoy and no hassle.. 0

ArnieM added 10:40 - Sep 7

Just dont get injured!!! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments