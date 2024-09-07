Town Trio Win Caps as Ireland Beaten By England

Saturday, 7th Sep 2024 19:04

Blues trio Sammie Szmodics, Dara O’Shea and Chiedozie Ogbene all started and played the full 90 minutes as the Republic of Ireland squad were beaten 2-0 by England in a UEFA Nations League game at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this evening.

England went into a two-goal lead through Declan Rice and Jack Grealish having dominated the first half, but Ireland improved after the break with Szmodics coming closest to pulling one back just before the hour when he shot wide from an Ogbene cut-back from the right.

The summer signing from Luton presented Ireland’s biggest attacking threat and was named the official Player of the Match.

Szmodics, who was booked for a foul just before half-time, was winning his fifth full cap, Ogbene his 21st and O’Shea his 27th.

Ireland face Greece in another Nations League tie at the same venue on Tuesday evening.





Photo: REUTERS/Damien Eagers