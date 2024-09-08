Cajuste Could Win Cap

Sunday, 8th Sep 2024 09:50

Blues loanee Jens Cajuste could win his 25th full cap when Sweden host Estonia in a UEFA Nations League tie at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm this evening (KO 7.45pm).

Midfielder Cajuste, who is with Town for the season from Napoli, became the first player to win a Swedish cap while with the Blues when he came on as a sub at right-back in Thursday’s 3-1 win in Azerbaijan.

That victory puts Sweden top of League C Group 1 with Estonia third following their 1-0 home defeat to Slovakia in their opening match.

The game is available to watch on Viaplay's YouTube channel.





Photo: Claus Birch