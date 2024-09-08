Town Women Aiming to Maintain Unbeaten Start

Sunday, 8th Sep 2024 10:03 Ipswich Town Women will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they host Lewes in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division at the Martello Ground this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Blues won their opening two fixtures, the came from two goals behind to draw 2-2 away against Exeter City, who head Town on goal difference at the top of the table, last weekend. Manager Joe Sheehan is looking for a big crowd to get behind his side against Lewes, who are second bottom of the table having drawn two and lost one in the league so far, this afternoon. “We’ve had some brilliant support so far this season, including at Exeter last weekend as well as nearly 800 fans at Carrow Road [for the 4-0 FAWNL Cup victory],” Sheehan told the club site. “We’ve had a strong start to the season and we hope for some great support. We had 600 for our first home game of the season against Hashtag so hopefully we can push towards a thousand for this one. “It really does make a difference and hopefully we can put on a strong performance.” He added: “We’re looking forward to being back at home this weekend after some travel recently, when we face a team who have just come down from the division above. “They have had a bit of a turnover of players but we are expecting a really challenging game.” Sheehan says Ella Rutherford, who netted a debut double to rescue the point against the Grecians last week, Maria Boswell, Kyra Robertson and Grace Garrad are all either back from injury or making progress havign started the campaign with fitness issues. “Ella got her first minutes at Exeter, scoring twice, and Maria came on at both Norwich and then Exeter, so is now in a place where she is competing for a starting spot,” he said. “Kyra is a little way away but is back on the grass and working really hard, so hopefully not too far away from our matchday squads. Grace is progressing well but is a little behind that, so we’re hopefully not too far away from having a clean bill of health and everyone to pick from.” Fans are advised to given themselves plenty of travel time today with the Suffolk leg of the Tour of Britain ending in Felixstowe and potentially causing congestion.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



