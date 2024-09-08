Town Women Thrash Lewes

Sunday, 8th Sep 2024 17:21 by Matt Makin Ipswich Town Women continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 5-0 demolition of 10-woman Lewes in front of an 800-plus crowd at the Martello Ground this afternoon, only staying second in the table on goal difference after league leaders Exeter City came from 2-0 to win 3-2 at Gwalia United. Blues manager Joe Sheehan made three changes to the side that salvaged a 2-2 draw in Devon last weekend with skipper Maria Boswell, Maisy Barker and Isabella Fisher replacing Evie Williams, Summer Hughes and Natasha Thomas, all three dropping to the bench. As has been the custom so far this season, Ipswich started the game on the front foot and looked to dominate possession, creating several half-changes in the opening 10 minutes. It was apparent early on that the Blues’ star player, Sophie Peskett, was being double-marked on Town’s right as the visitors, relegated from the Championship at the end of last season, looked to stifle attacking options from that flank. Despite Town’s strong start, it was Lewes who created the first real opportunity of the game on 16 with a headed chance from a free-kick going straight to Town goalkeeper Natalia Negri. Three minutes later, the hosts had a free-kick on the right of the Lewes box. Angela Addison looked to rise to meet Shauna Guyatt’s delivery only to be pulled down, the referee not hesitating to point to the spot for a Town penalty. There was a significant delay to the spot-kick with Lewes players surrounding the referee in frustration at having conceded it. Lois Roche was then shown a straight red after repeatedly remonstrating with the referee. Following the significant stoppage, Addison, having appeared to be lining up to take the penalty, passed the ball to Lucy O’Brien, who was able to calmly put it in the top left corner to open the Blues’ account for the day.

Prior to kick-off there was another stoppage for Lewes goalkeeper Emily Moore to receive treatment and once the game did resume its flow took some time to re-establish itself. On 32, Lewes were almost level after Negri was caught out high up the pitch, but the ball was blasted over an open goal. Soon after, Peskett sent Guyatt away on the right but her subsequent cross could not find a blue shirt. After several more promising Town attacks, the home side doubled their lead on 42. Barker, having latched on to a long ball from Megan Wearing, was able to knock the ball over Moore, who had rushed off her line and out of her area, before dispatching the ball into the empty net, much to the visitors’ frustrations. Having ended the first half strongly, the Blues looked to continue to stamp their authority on the game straight from the restart. On 50, the home fans were almost certain a third goal was about to be scored only to see Peskett’s effort rattle the woodwork with follow-up efforts from Addison and Fisher unable to find the back of the net. A minute later, O’Brien’s speculative effort from distance went well wide and on 53 Addison could not quite get onto the end of Guyatt’s chip into the box before Moore could come out and claim the ball. Just before the hour mark Sheehan made his first changes, Barker and Guyatt making way for Hughes and Ella Rutherford. Rutherford made an instant impact, putting a free-kick into a dangerous area on 63. Town continued to pile on the pressure, winning a corner on 68 and then regaining the ball from the subsequent goal-kick. On 72, Sheehan made his second change, Fisher coming off for Thomas. A minute later, Rutherford took a short corner and found Peskett in space to make a cross, but Wearing’s attempt at an overhead kick did not connect with the ball. But in the 74th minute Ipswich made it 3-0. Rutherford, lively since her introduction, picked out Peskett’s run down the right, the winger picking up the ball in the corner before delivering an expert cross into the box for Addison to sweep home in an almost carbon copy of her goal at Carrow Road last month. Four minutes after scoring Addison left the pitch for the introduction of Issy Bryant having put in a sterling performance that saw her named player of the match by the ITFC Women Official Supporters Club. Lewes had their first meaningful attack on 83, appearing to be through on goal before Boswell was able to tidy up and put the ball out for a throw. Two minutes later, Sheehan made his final sub, Eloise King replacing O’Brien. On 86, another attacking Town free-kick from Rutherford found Wearing in the box, but she could only put the ball wide. However, three minutes later, the Blues added a fourth goal to their tally, Peskett charging into the box from the left after being played in by Thomas, beating two players before calmly rolling the ball past Moore at point blank range. Deep into time added on, Town made it 5-0, Peskett this time the creator after cutting the ball back to Rutherford on the edge of the box, her deflected shot looping over Moore. Outside of a stop-start period in the first half after Town were awarded a penalty, the home side were again dominant in possession and created a host of chances. Lewes, reduced to 10 players early in the game following Roche’s dismissal, eventually tired against Town’s relentless pace and conceded two late goals which boosted Ipswich’s goal difference after early league rivals Exeter came from two goals down to beat Gwalia United 3-2 with a 90th minute winner. With Ipswich’s planned home fixture against AFC Wimbledon on 15th September postponed due to the Dons’ involvement in the preliminary round of the FAWNL Cup, Town are next back in action on Sunday 22nd September away to Gwalia United, before an evening game the following Wednesday (25th September) at local rivals Billericay Town. Town: Negri, Boswell, Mitchell, Wearing, Barker (Hughes 58), Fleming, O’Brien (King 85), Peskett, Guyatt (Rutherford 58), Addison (Bryant 78), Fisher (Thomas 72). Unused: Hartley, Williams. Att: 857.

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC



