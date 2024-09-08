Striker Boatswain Wins Montserrat Caps

Sunday, 8th Sep 2024 23:11

Blues youngster Ash Boatswain made his first start for Montserrat in a 2-0 CONCACAF Nations League tie defeat away to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The 19-year-old Colchester-born striker played the full 90 minutes and was booked just before half-time.

U21s regular Boatswain had previously made his international debut for the British Overseas Territory as a 70th minute sub in Thursday’s 4-1 home defeat to El Salvador.

The academy product, who has had spells on loan at Bury Town and Leiston, previously attended an Emerald Boyz training camp in Marbella in May.

Montserrat are managed by former Blues and one-time England midfielder Lee Bowyer.









Photo: Action Images