Ladapo Close to Joining Huddersfield

Monday, 9th Sep 2024 19:04 Released Blues striker Freddie Ladapo is reportedly close to joining League One Huddersfield Town. Ladapo, 31, left Portman Road on the final day of the summer transfer window after his contract was terminated by mutual consent. Now, according to Football Insider, Ladapo is undergoing a medical with the West Yorkshire side the two parties having agreed a deal. Ladapo, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Charlton, joined the Blues after leaving Rotherham in the summer of 2021 and the Romford-born striker went on to make 33 starts and 42 sub appearances, scoring 25 goals as he played a part in Town’s back-to-back promotions.



Photo: Matchday Images



ArnieM added 19:05 - Sep 9

Oh, good luck Freddie..you'll do very well there I'm sure...thanks for all your efforts when you were with us. 1

bringmeaKuqi added 19:07 - Sep 9

Delighted he has a deal and will be back on a pitch soon. Good luck Fred 0

