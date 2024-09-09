Delap and Tuanzebe Win Caps

Monday, 9th Sep 2024 22:02

Town duo Liam Delap and Axel Tuanzebe added to their international caps with the England U21s and DR Congo respectively this evening.

Delap started for the Young Lions as they beat Austria 4-1 at Luton’s Kenilworth Road and picked up a yellow card for an alleged dive inside the first 15 seconds.

The striker, who was winning his seventh U21s cap but was unable to add to his two goals, was replaced in the 72nd minute.

Tuanzebe won his third full cap with the Congolese as they won 2-0 away in Ethiopia in their second Africa Cup of Nations group game having beaten Guinea 1-0 in their first on Friday.





Photo: Andy Sumner/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect