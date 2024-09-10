Six Could Add to Caps

Tuesday, 10th Sep 2024 10:11 Six Town players could add to their international caps later today. Cameron Burgess will be hoping to pick up his 10th full cap when Australia take on Indonesia in Jakarta in their second game in the third stage of Asian World Cup qualification (KO 1pm). The Socceroos will be looking to bounce back from their shock 1-0 home defeat to Bahrain on Thursday in which Burgess was an unused sub. Fellow Town centre-half Elkan Baggott is not in the Indonesia squad and is currently sidelined with an ankle injury. Keeper Cieran Slicker is with the Scotland U21s who are in Malta for a European Championship qualifier (KO 5.30pm). Slicker, who has previously won 18 caps, skippered his side, who are currently second in their group ahead of third-placed Belgium on goal difference, as they were beaten 2-1 by leaders Spain in Edinburgh on Friday. Ali Al-Hamadi is in Kuwait with the Iraq squad for their second game in the third stage of Asian World Cup qualifying having beaten Oman 1-0 in Basra on Thursday (KO 7pm). Al-Hamadi came on as a sub in that game to win his 13th senior cap and will be aiming to add to his three international goals today. Town’s Republic of Ireland trio, Sammie Szmodics, Chiedozie Ogbene and Dara O’Shea, will be looking to be involved when their side face Greece in a UEFA Nations League game at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this evening (KO 7.45pm). All three started in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to England, Szmodics winning his fifth full cap, Ogbene, who has scored four international goals, his 21st and O’Shea his 27th. The game is being shown live on the International YouTube channel.

Photo: Andrew Surma/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



