Get Your Name in New Book Celebrating Grounds of the 1980s

Tuesday, 10th Sep 2024 11:56 Author-signed subscriber editions of Head For the Floodlights, the story of a Town fan and his dad taking a whistle-stop tour of all 92 Football League grounds in the late 1980s, are now available for pre-order, giving you have the chance to have your name - or that of a loved one - printed inside. In 1988 and 1989, Giles Goford and his late father Jeremy toured around England and Wales visiting each of the 92 Football League grounds. Head For the Floodlights is the story of a football-obsessed kid and a dad who wasn’t a football fan, but who had a sense of adventure and wanted to bond with his son at a time of personal difficulties. The book will appeal to every fan who fondly remembers away trips to ramshackle football grounds, and everyone with poignant memories of going to the football with their dad. The hundreds of photos taken on the trip reveal a snapshot of what football was like in that pre-Premier League era of crumbling stadia and muddy pitches – and how a father and son went searching for football grounds, but found so much more. When a potted version of the story and a small selection of photos were published on the BBC Sport website, the flood of positive feedback was overwhelming: “An important piece of football history. I miss those days”, “I would have loved to have done a similar journey with my dad”, “The last few paragraphs moved me to tears. It stirs the emotions in everyone our age”. The book includes the full story and all the previously unseen pics as well as interviews with lots of players from the time, among them Town legends Russell Osman and Bryan Hamilton. Advance subscriber editions of Head For the Floodlights cost no more than a regular copies, but come with extra benefits: 1 – Your name printed inside the book. Add your own name and/or that of a loved one to the subscribers’ roll of honour – a great gift idea for a birthday or Christmas present.

2 – Hot off the press. Your receive your copy as soon as the book is published later this month.

3 – Author-signed with a personal dedication of your choice. For full details visit publisher Conker Editions’ website here.

