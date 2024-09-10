Burgess Wins Cap But Australia Held By Indonesia

Tuesday, 10th Sep 2024 15:29

Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess started and won his 10th Australia cap as the Socceroos were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Indonesia in Jakarta.

The Australians have had a tough start to the third stage of Asian World Cup qualification having been defeated 1-0 by Bahrain in their opening match on Friday, a game in which Burgess was an unused sub.

Blues youngster Elkan Baggott, who is on loan at Blackpool, wasn’t in the Indonesia side with the central defender out of favour with his national team at present and in any case sidelined with an ankle injury.





Photo: AAP