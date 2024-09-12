Burley: Work on Book Giving Me Sense of Purpose

Thursday, 12th Sep 2024 09:59

Blues legend George Burley says he’ll continue to work on All to Play For, the book about his time managing Town, despite announcing earlier in the week that he is undergoing cancer treatment.

With a combined total of 913 matches as player and manager, Burley, 68, has been involved in more matches than anyone else in Ipswich Town’s proud history.

In All to Play For, the former Scotland international full-back and manager provides comprehensive insight on his time in charge of the club he loves so much.

Earlier this week, he revealed he is undergoing treatment for cancer but he says that won’t stand in the way of completing the book, which is due out in November.

“Despite my illness, I remain totally committed to launching my new book - All to Play For.

“Working on this book has been a very rewarding experience and the project has given me a real sense of purpose over the last few months.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my Ipswich Town story with all our great supporters.”

All to Play For is available for pre-order in collector’s and standard editions here.





Photo: Action Images