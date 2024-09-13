Chaplin: We've Added Quality But Also the Right Characters

Friday, 13th Sep 2024 06:00 by Kallum Brisset Town forward Conor Chaplin says the Blues will not change the culture that has proven to be so successful in achieving promotion to the Premier League and highlighted the positive impact of the new additions to the squad. The Blues have seen a ‘band of brothers’ spirit instilled in recent years under Kieran McKenna that has helped the club climb from League One to the Premier League in just two seasons. Much of that work that has been achieved at the training ground has been helped by Town’s recruitment policy, with players needing to show more than just on-the-pitch talent in order to be brought into the Blues side. Chaplin agreed that all new arrivals at Portman Road, of which there have been 12 this summer, buy into the values of the existing squad and complement the team well. “Yeah, they really have,” he said. “Credit to the football club and the hierarchy in general for not just good players but good people with good values, that’s probably high on the checklist for the recruitment team to decide the people that are coming in. “I don’t think it’s just ‘you’re a good player, you can play for Ipswich’, there’s more to it than that which I think is really good. “You look at the start of last season, very few people would have said Ipswich would get promoted, but it just shows you how for that team spirit and team bond can take you with being a good team as well. “I also think lads that come into it can improve and add to the culture we’ve got here. The professionalism and togetherness that we’ve got is at a really top level and everyone in this squad now is in a Premier League squad. “If you’re a new player coming in and you’ve already played in the Premier League then you’re there for a reason because you hold yourself to certain standards every day, and that can only add to the group going forward. “We’ve spoken on that in terms of keeping that togetherness and bond, but we also want the new lads to come and bring their qualities to that as well.” Among the new arrivals during the off-season were two of the players Chaplin was competing for goals against in the Championship last season in Jack Clarke from Sunderland and Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers. Chaplin was full of praise for the pair and welcomed the addition of new faces in forward areas, even if it has resulted in getting less game time due to the increased competition in his area of the pitch. “Really exciting,” he said. “They’re a couple of really good players. We’ve seen in training they’ve been great additions personality-wise, first and foremost, and the quality we’ve seen in glimpses from both of them since they came in the door on a gameday. “They’re going to be two players that help us massively and help us become a better team, and also create competition for the forward players which is critical for this level of football.” Arguably the Blues’ most high profile addition, though, was Kalvin Phillips. The 31-cap England international is currently on loan from Premier League champions Manchester City. Despite the level that Phillips has previously played at, Chaplin described the midfielder as a humble character and somebody that fits the club’s recruitment model that was previously outlined.

He said: “Kalvin’s probably a great example of recruitment in terms of people, as well. He’s played at the highest possible level; he played in the European final for the country. I don’t think it’s much bigger than that, he was voted the best England player a couple of seasons ago. “Everyone knew the quality we were getting when he came through the door, but as soon as he’s here he is a great lad, a humble guy and wants to do his work in training and work as hard as everyone else. He knows that he expects that level of everyone around him and we expect that level from him. “He’s a great example of adding quality but also the right people to be a part of our group. He’s been a breath of fresh air ever since he’s come in, there’s no little bit of ego or anything like that. He’s been as humble as anyone and wants to work as hard as possible for the team.” Chaplin is one of a handful of players, alongside the likes of Sam Morsy, Wes Burns and Luke Woolfenden, who have made the jump to the top flight off the back of the promotion from League One a year earlier. However, the 27-year-old argued the core of the promoted players do not need to remind themselves on a regular basis that they are in the Premier League on merit. “I’m not sure you need to tell yourself, but it’s definitely having the belief to know that you’re good enough to be at this level and you’re here for a reason,” he said. “If the coaching staff and the football club didn’t think that you could have an impact at this level then you wouldn’t be in the 25-man squad, that’s not how it works. “When you get to this level you can’t have anyone coming along just for the journey, you have that big vote of confidence from the manager and the backing from the football club to be in that squad then you know you’re good enough to be at this level. “I don’t think it’s one where you need to keep getting pats on the back every day, as a professional that belief needs to come from within.” Chaplin says the excitement of playing in the Premier League is one that the supporters can enjoy but players need to park that emotion and focus on the job at hand. He also admitted that, despite the intense step-up in level, the Blues will not seek to drastically change their mentality in matches for different levels of opposition. He said: “Of course we want to enjoy it, but there’s a competitive side in every single one of us. As soon as you get to Thursday and you prep for the team you’re playing against, it’s full focus on getting three points. “Regardless of that’s home or away or whoever we’re playing – whether that’s Liverpool or Man City, that’s been our ethos throughout the last few years that I’ve been at this football club. I can’t see that changing, I don’t think we’ll ever change our approach. “We’ve been successful with it, there’s a big part of reality to face as well in terms of the level that we’re at, but we’ll never change our approach for any team. “Two of the first three games were against two of the best teams in the world ever. Anyone would play against them, especially Man City, and have 20 or 30 per cent possession, I think Real Madrid had 20 per cent possession against them and they ended up winning the Champions League. “I don’t think it’s one where we can think into the first two games when you’re playing against that calibre of opposition. We scored as well and there’s not many people that score at the Etihad. “I think we’re confident in scoring goals no matter the level, I think we’ve shown that throughout the last couple of years. Regardless of the level, we’ll train and adapt in terms of scoring every single goal we possibly can including nice goals and not so nice goals on the eye. “We’ve spoken about that a lot within the group and we’re probably a group that’s not too humble to score any type of goal – a long throw or a set piece – every single goal has the same meaning. That’s something we’ll try and keep going forward.” A summer of change also saw a change in role for one of the Blues’ players for the last three seasons as Sone Aluko hung up his boots to move into a coaching role at the club, something Chaplin is loving. “Brilliant,” he said. “Obviously it’s early doors on his new career path and he’s someone that the lads knew was going to be in this role probably from last season. He’s so important to his group, he’s been incredible for a lot of the lads, me included. “I’ve got a tight relationship with him playing in the same position, I’ve picked his brains on loads of things and got a really close relationship with him. “He’s just a really good guy, his football knowledge is brilliant. His empathy towards players in the team and out of the team is at a top level and I can’t speak highly enough of him. “I love him, I’ve loved working with him for the last few years and now as a coach-player relationship I’m really enjoying it.” This weekend will see the Blues travel to Brighton and Hove Albion, and Chaplin will be returning to a part of the world he knows well having grown up in Worthing, just 15 miles from the Amex Stadium. However, the attacker is a Portsmouth boy at heart after joining the academy at Fratton Park as a six-year-old. “I was always Portsmouth,” Chaplin explained. “It was either one or other. I’m basically in the middle of Brighton and Portsmouth in terms of location. “When I was a kid, Portsmouth were in the Premier League at the time and Brighton might have been in League One. Portsmouth were the first ones to find me so I was there from a little age.” Town’s shirt sponsor and supporter Ed Sheeran recently stated that Chaplin was his favourite Blues player, a comment which the Blues’ top scorer in the last two seasons found very flattering. Chaplin spoke about his relationship with the music superstar, who he admitted he has been a fan of since he was a child. He said: “I was buzzing. I’m not just saying it because he’s said that, but he’s always been my favourite musician since I was a teenager when he first brought out [the album ‘+’]. “He’s an incredible fan and supporter of the football club. He’s been brilliant recently, we’ve seen him a fair few times over the last six months or so. He’s an incredible guy, a really great person to spend time with and it’s obviously nice when you hear him saying that. “We had a great evening with him [for promotion celebrations]. For a lot of lads, it was one of the best nights that we’ve all had. For the new lads signing it is special, he’s a superstar obviously. “He’s a genuine supporter, I think he’s coming to the game at the weekend. He is fairly close to the lads now and it’s a nice little relationship.”

