U21s Face Cardiff at Needham, U18s Host Posh

Friday, 13th Sep 2024 09:26

Town’s U21s are in Premier League Cup action against Cardiff City at Needham Market’s Bloomfields this evening (KO 7pm), while the U18s host Peterborough at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

The U21s, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, are in a group with the Bluebirds, Everton and Watford with tonight’s match their opening fixture in the competition.

Admission is free to current season ticket holders, £3 for adults and £1 for concessions with under-16s also free. Gates open at 5.30pm.

The U18s are ninth in Professional Development League Two South with Posh seventh in PDL2 North.





Photo: Needham Market FC