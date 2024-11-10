Thomas Hits Hat-Trick as Town Women Move Second

Sunday, 10th Nov 2024 19:50 All-time top scorer Natasha Thomas hit a hat-trick as Ipswich Town Women thrashed Cheltenham 7-0 at the Everyone’s Energy Kayte Lane Stadium, Bishops Cleeve to climb to second in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division. Thomas, who hit five in the 12-0 Adobe Women’s FA Cup victory over MK Dons last week, netted her first of the afternoon in the fifth minute, then Shauna Guyatt made it 2-0 on 13. Jamaica international Thomas netted her second on 37, then Sophie Peskett and Charlotte Fleming added the fourth and fifth in the 43rd and 44th minutes to make it 5-0 at half-time. Thomas completed her hat-trick on 68, before sub Ella Rutherford, making her return following a knee operation added the seventh with 18 minutes remaining. While Town were maintaining their unbeaten start to the league season, leaders Hashtag United beat Oxford United at home to remain three points ahead of the Blues, who are now in front of the U’s by one point, but with Joe Sheehan’s side having two games in hand on both. Town: Negri, Mitchell (Garrad 69), Boswell (c), Wearing, Barker (Hughes 76), Robertson (King 85), Fleming, Peskett (Bryant 85), Guyatt, O’Brien (Rutherford 58), Thomas. Unused: Hartley, Williams.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Help added 20:31 - Nov 10

Well done ladies. Double bubble. But I did have you down for 9. Excellent season so far keep it up 2

dangerous30 added 12:56 - Nov 11

Well done ladies you do the Ipswich name so proud 0

Razor added 14:13 - Nov 11

Great work girls and as it looks likely goal difference may be decisive you are certainly doing your bit! Up and onwards to the big F A Cup game now-----does this still clash with Man U at home and if so why has this date not been changed 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments