Thomas Hits Hat-Trick as Town Women Move Second
Sunday, 10th Nov 2024 19:50
All-time top scorer Natasha Thomas hit a hat-trick as Ipswich Town Women thrashed Cheltenham 7-0 at the Everyone’s Energy Kayte Lane Stadium, Bishops Cleeve to climb to second in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division.
Thomas, who hit five in the 12-0 Adobe Women’s FA Cup victory over MK Dons last week, netted her first of the afternoon in the fifth minute, then Shauna Guyatt made it 2-0 on 13.
Jamaica international Thomas netted her second on 37, then Sophie Peskett and Charlotte Fleming added the fourth and fifth in the 43rd and 44th minutes to make it 5-0 at half-time.
Thomas completed her hat-trick on 68, before sub Ella Rutherford, making her return following a knee operation added the seventh with 18 minutes remaining.
While Town were maintaining their unbeaten start to the league season, leaders Hashtag United beat Oxford United at home to remain three points ahead of the Blues, who are now in front of the U’s by one point, but with Joe Sheehan’s side having two games in hand on both.
Town: Negri, Mitchell (Garrad 69), Boswell (c), Wearing, Barker (Hughes 76), Robertson (King 85), Fleming, Peskett (Bryant 85), Guyatt, O’Brien (Rutherford 58), Thomas. Unused: Hartley, Williams.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur by ad_wilkin
Tottenham are one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League to watch right now. They’ve scored the second-most goals in the division and often play with an incredibly attacking front five.
An Imperfect Ten by tractorboykent
After ten games back in the Premier League, no doubt we all have our impressions of how life in the supposed Promised Land has so far panned out. Here are mine –
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
Leicester are currently the newly promoted side faring the best in the Premier League with two victories (Bournemouth and Southampton) and three draws (Everton, Crystal Palace and Tottenham) in nine Premier League games so far.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
I’ll admit, I thought Brentford would struggle following the sale of Ivan Toney but once again Thomas Frank has found a solution and for me is up there as one of the best managers in the league.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
One half of Liverpool has already visited Portman Road, now it’s the turn of the Blue half as Sean Dyche’s Everton make the trip down south.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]