Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Ipswich Town - Highlights
Sunday, 10th Nov 2024 19:57

Highlights of Town’s 2-1 victory over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Cafe_Newman added 21:07 - Nov 10
Marvellous
1

KBsSocks added 02:08 - Nov 11
Shame those outside the UK have to go elsewhere than TWTD :[
0

bobble added 05:47 - Nov 11
Surely you should state thzt these are non highlights for over seas fans
0

Bert added 10:07 - Nov 11
Three excellent saves from Muric and just the one poor pass out. Well done lad.
1


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 298 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024