Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Ipswich Town - Highlights

Sunday, 10th Nov 2024 19:57 Highlights of Town’s 2-1 victory over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Photo: Matchday Images



Cafe_Newman added 21:07 - Nov 10

Marvellous 1

KBsSocks added 02:08 - Nov 11

Shame those outside the UK have to go elsewhere than TWTD :[ 0

bobble added 05:47 - Nov 11

Surely you should state thzt these are non highlights for over seas fans 0

Bert added 10:07 - Nov 11

Three excellent saves from Muric and just the one poor pass out. Well done lad. 1

