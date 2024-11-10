TWTV Video Verdict - Tottenham With Nick Ames
Sunday, 10th Nov 2024 20:52
The TWTV team and Nick Ames of The Guardian reflect on the Blues’ superb 2-1 victory over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Jim Cooper is joined by TWTD's Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset, while Town supporter and Guardian European sport correspondent Ames gives the national media view of the Blues’ return to the Premier League.
