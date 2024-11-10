TWTV Video Verdict - Tottenham With Nick Ames

Sunday, 10th Nov 2024 20:52 The TWTV team and Nick Ames of The Guardian reflect on the Blues’ superb 2-1 victory over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Jim Cooper is joined by TWTD's Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset, while Town supporter and Guardian European sport correspondent Ames gives the national media view of the Blues’ return to the Premier League. If you enjoy the show, please like, subscribe and recommend to your fellow fans. If you’re interested in taking part in a future show or want to provide feedback, send a PM to TWTV_Admin. TWTV is now on Instagram at TWTV_Media. Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ad_wilkin added 22:13 - Nov 10

Excellent stuff as usual. So nice to finally be able to watch after a win. What a game! Agree with the assessment of there being so many players who was excellent.MoTM for me was between O'Shea,Cajuste,Hutchinson and Szmodics, think Szmodics just edges it for his goal contributions 2

Dissboyitfc added 08:47 - Nov 11

Great show and great win, however i dont agree with Nick that this is the shock of the premier league season so far, i think Forest winning at Anfield was bigger! 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments