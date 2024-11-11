Burns Out of Wales Squad

Monday, 11th Nov 2024 10:46 Blues wideman Wes Burns has been withdrawn from the Wales squad for their Nations League games against Türkiye and Iceland during the international break. Burns, who was an unused sub at Tottenham yesterday, is listed along with former Town striker Kieffer Moore, now with Sheffield United, and Liverpool’s Owen Beck, who is on loan at Blackburn, as those who have been pulled out of the squad. Town say the wideman, who has won 10 full caps, will remain behind to manage a knock. Coventry’s Jay Dasilva, Charlie Savage of Reading and Fulham’s Luke Harris, who is on loan at Birmingham, are added to the party. Town forward Nathan Broadhead remains part of the squad. Wales are away to Türkiye on Saturday 16th November and at home to Iceland on the following Tuesday.

Photo: Cody Froggatt/News Images/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



Karlosfandangal added 13:20 - Nov 11

Is Broadhead injured as not on the bench yesterday 0

grinch added 20:07 - Nov 11

@Karlisfandangle...Broadhead has had hissy fit when told by manager his game time will be limited dont expect him in town shirt again departure in Jan -1

ArnieM added 20:33 - Nov 11

I 0

ArnieM added 20:37 - Nov 11

I was told, had we signed Broja, that Broadhead was leaving the club. I doubt he'll play for us again. .... but I don't think he'll be the only one leaving the club in Jan, because to bring better players in, some of the old

(promoted) squad members will be likely to leave. -1

Karlosfandangal added 20:55 - Nov 11

Grinch



That’s a shame as I liked Broadhead, felt that he was going to be a top player for us.



Thanks for the update 0

IP9 added 21:57 - Nov 11

Yep as above have said, Broady wasn't happy and had his bags packed when RN was linked on TDD. When that collapsed at the last hour (and he went Fulham), he ended up having to stay. Has been fit the whole season and just hasn't been picked. -1

