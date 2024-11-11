Burns Out of Wales Squad
Monday, 11th Nov 2024 10:46
Blues wideman Wes Burns has been withdrawn from the Wales squad for their Nations League games against Türkiye and Iceland during the international break.
Burns, who was an unused sub at Tottenham yesterday, is listed along with former Town striker Kieffer Moore, now with Sheffield United, and Liverpool’s Owen Beck, who is on loan at Blackburn, as those who have been pulled out of the squad.
Town say the wideman, who has won 10 full caps, will remain behind to manage a knock.
Coventry’s Jay Dasilva, Charlie Savage of Reading and Fulham’s Luke Harris, who is on loan at Birmingham, are added to the party. Town forward Nathan Broadhead remains part of the squad.
Wales are away to Türkiye on Saturday 16th November and at home to Iceland on the following Tuesday.
Photo: Cody Froggatt/News Images/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur by ad_wilkin
Tottenham are one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League to watch right now. They’ve scored the second-most goals in the division and often play with an incredibly attacking front five.
An Imperfect Ten by tractorboykent
After ten games back in the Premier League, no doubt we all have our impressions of how life in the supposed Promised Land has so far panned out. Here are mine –
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
Leicester are currently the newly promoted side faring the best in the Premier League with two victories (Bournemouth and Southampton) and three draws (Everton, Crystal Palace and Tottenham) in nine Premier League games so far.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
I’ll admit, I thought Brentford would struggle following the sale of Ivan Toney but once again Thomas Frank has found a solution and for me is up there as one of the best managers in the league.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
One half of Liverpool has already visited Portman Road, now it’s the turn of the Blue half as Sean Dyche’s Everton make the trip down south.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]