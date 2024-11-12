Szmodics: First International Goal Would Be Special

Tuesday, 12th Nov 2024 10:18 Blues forward Sammie Szmodics believes his first international goal with the Republic of Ireland isn’t too far away having netted three for Town in the Premier League this season. Szmodics scored the Blues’ memorable opener in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur, reprising Finidi George’s overhead kick from the corresponding fixture 22 years ago, which coincidentally ended in the same scoreline and also ended a lengthy Premier League winless run. The 29-year-old, who has taken his goals tally to six for the season having bagged three for Blackburn in the opening weeks before his £9 million switch to the Blues, is now looking to take his goalscoring into the international arena. Ireland host Finland on Thursday in Dublin and then take on England at Wembley on Sunday. “Goals add confidence to your game,” Szmodics said at a press conference alongside assistant manager John O’Shea following Monday’s training session. “My first [Premier League] goal came in my second game so it's not like I have been chasing a goal and waiting for my first Premier League goal. I've scored three now, as a squad we have our first win and we can build on that. “I’m waiting for that Irish goal, that first one. Eight caps. Performances have been good, probably something I’m missing. Once I get the one, and the confidence in front of goal, I’ll continue to get them and hopefully cement a place in the starting XI. “To make my debut for Ireland [against Belgium last March] was everything for me and my family.

“I’ve loved every cap and hopefully I can add many more. To get that first goal would be very special. Hopefully it comes on Thursday with many more to follow. It’s a case of not overthinking it all and my qualities will shine though.” Szmodics, who qualifies for the Boys in Green via a Longford-born grandfather, believes Ireland aren’t far away from being able to pick up results consistently following the appointment of Icelandic boss Heimir Hallgrimsson in the summer. “Really close,” he insisted. “At club level, everyone plays differently. At national level, you all need to play the same. Everything is different when you come away with Ireland. “Apart from the result against Greece [a 2-0 defeat], there were some really good parts in the second half. We’re not far away from clicking. “It was a good win against Finland. We’ve got the big one against England at Wembley to look forward to, but all focus is on Thursday night. It’s a team we can beat at the Aviva.” Szmodics stressed the importance of starting games in the right manner: “We’ve got to get up for it from minute one. If it’s the mental side of things, it’s a way of overcoming that, which I think we can as a group. We’re all aware of it. “We are focusing on starting first halves like we are starting second halves. We touched on it in the meeting this morning, starting the game as well as we finish. Not going a goal down before we start doing our bits. “It’s the little things. Winning the first tackle, winning your duels gives you confidence. We’re finding those little percentages to help you step on, or kick on, whether that be a tackle, a header. These things all add up in game of football.” Regarding his impact on the squad, he added: “A bit loud and bubbly. I was probably annoying and it’s lucky we only spend a week with each other because they’d get sick of me! “I’m enthusiastic on the pitch and the same off it. We’re living in each other’s pockets when we’re away. But everyone wants the best for each other. Being enthusiastic off the pitch will only help our relationships on it.” Reflecting on his journey to international football and the Premier League, which at one point took in a loan spell at Braintree in the National League, Colchester-born Szmodics continued: “I’m 29 now. When you get to 26, 27, 28 you start thinking of the Premier League as just a dream and you’ll never get there. “It comes from hard work, believing in yourself and people like coaches over the years around believing in you. As soon as you get in there, people like John [O’Shea] make you feel comfortable as possible. “It has been a journey from League Two and it seems so far away. That comes from hard work. At 29, I want to stay at the top of my game.” Assistant manager O’Shea says he was immediately sold on Szmodics when he took a look at him. “The first time I spoke to Sammie and saw him play, it was a case of get him over and get him in that green shirt as quick as possible,” he said. “It’s a classic example of what sacrifice and dedication can do for your career in football. Long may it continue. I’m sure that first goal in a green shirt is not far away.”

Photo: Andrew Surma/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



