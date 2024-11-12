Broadhead Out of Wales Squad

Tuesday, 12th Nov 2024 13:03 Town forward Nathan Broadhead has joined teammate Wes Burns in dropping out of the Wales squad for their Nations League games due to a minor groin injury. The Welsh FA has announced that Leeds United’s Charlie Crew has replaced the 26-year-old in the party taking on Türkiye away on Saturday and Iceland at home on the following Tuesday. Broadhead is yet to make an appearance for Town this season, the only member of the 25-man Premier League squad still to play other than third-choice keeper Cieran Slicker, having suffered a hamstring injury in the first week of pre-season. Since then, the former Everton man has been fit enough to be included on the bench on a number of occasions but wasn't in the 20-man squad at Tottenham on Sunday. Broadhead's only two competitive appearances this season came for Wales, from the start in the September friendly against Slovakia and off the bench in the Nations League game against Montenegro. In total, the Bangor-born forward has won 13 full caps, scoring two international goals. On Monday, Burns dropped out of the squad in order to receive treatment for a knock.

Photo: Cody Froggatt/News Images/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



Dissboyitfc added 13:06 - Nov 12

Seems to be out of favour, wonder why? Can see him moving out in January! -3

trncbluearmy added 13:17 - Nov 12

Sounds like he's suffered niggling injuries from the start of the season.

A fully fit Broadhead would have had many minutes by now 6

PortmanTerrorist added 13:25 - Nov 12

We have the best manager and he has seemingly given everyone a chance, without ever compromising the team's integrity. Given Broady's ability, I can see him making a difference for us at some point in the season, but clearly needs to get fully fit first. Get well soon Broady ! 6

TimmyH added 13:27 - Nov 12

Continually has injury niggles or sickness bugs...he'll be one going out on loan come January. 0

WaltonBlueNaze added 14:02 - Nov 12

Unfortunately he is becoming a bit of a sicknote, which is a real shame as I believe he has the quality to make an impression on the Premier League. However, he is now 3rd choice for the wide left position. I wonder if KM can develop him as a number 10? -6

Pessimistic added 14:37 - Nov 12

He is a free-kick specialist and we must not loan him out. I think he will prove to be good enough in the elite league once these niggly injuries end. He is technically very talented, and I am sure Kieran McKenna knows his usefulness to the squad. 11

Uhlenbeek added 15:10 - Nov 12

Something is obviously not right, he recently deleted all reference to Ipswich on his social media accounts which in 2024 means a disgruntled player!

A real shame if there has been a relationship breakdown, its sad to see the heroes of the last couple of years get side lined. But that's the price of progress I suppose. In Mckenna we trust 0

ChingShady added 15:51 - Nov 12

I hope it isn't a relationship breakdown but I have a feeling due to our squad depth improving, we are in no rush to get him back asap and to give him the adequate amount of time to recover fully. If we do loan him out in January, I hope it's only a month loan max to give him some minutes in the legs.



On his day, he has the ability to be the best player on the pitch. -1

ArnieM added 15:51 - Nov 12

I'm afraid I dont share the same views as some here re Broadhead. I'm feeling he will be one of the ones leaving in Jan and if not then definitely in the summer.



There maybe one or two surprise departures in Jan as the club looks to bolster ( upgrade) the squad for the second half of the season. So I can see some of the current bench bavk up players who aren't getting regular games, being the ones who are offered up for exits.



Harsh I know, but it's quite clearly a brutal ,non sentimental business in this game now. 3

oldegold added 16:08 - Nov 12

I think he has a big role to play at Town...he is a good player for sure 2

blues1 added 16:34 - Nov 12

Im nig surd if it is just injuries that have prevented him from playing this season as yet . While he clearly has talent and skill, he dies have attendance to drift in and out of games, and isn't a player who works hard to win the ball if he loses it. Is I feel, somewhat of a luxury player, and dont think we can afford that in the pl right now. So maybe it'd be best for both parties if he was to move on. On the other hand he could prove that to be wrong. And btw, im not saying thats what I want to happen . Just looking at it from a practical point of view. 2

MaySixth added 17:54 - Nov 12

A wonderful player. 2

churchmans added 19:38 - Nov 12

Nathan broadhead is a brilliant player! One the best attacking players if not the best!

I remember when we signed him.reading everton forums and they all made references to his absence due to injuries!

He most definitely a sicknote! Have no idea what's causing these injuries but he is defo a brilliant player no doubt about it 0

ChrisFelix added 22:48 - Nov 12

His free kick against Wednesday was the crucial turning point of our division one promotion season.

And he scored the important equaliser in the Southampton game last Easter. Looking back two very important goals 0

