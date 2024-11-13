O'Shea Remains Doubt For Ireland

Wednesday, 13th Nov 2024 12:15

Town defender Dara O’Shea remains a doubt for the Republic of Ireland ahead of Thursday’s penultimate UEFA Nations League game against Finland at the Aviva Stadium.

O’Shea, who has been operating at right-back for Ireland this season rather than his preferred centre-half role, has an ongoing back issue which Blues boss Kieran McKenna said last week he would be managing for a while.

New Irish manager, Icelander Heimir Hallgrímsson, says O’Shea and Watford winger Festy Ebosele are both doubts ahead of the game against the Finns.

“Eight of our players had games on Sunday, so this is the only training session where everybody is physically ready,” Hallgrímsson said.

“Dara has been struggling with a back injury and Festy was taken off, so whether they can complete a 90-minute match, we’ll see after [Wednesday] training.”

Town’s Sammie Szmodics is also in the Irish squad and has said he is hoping to score his first international goal during the games against the Finns and then England at Wembley on Sunday.





Photo: Yannis Halas/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect

SamWhiteUK added 15:07 - Nov 13

He just completed 90 minutes in a win against Spurs and made numerous flying headers lol 0

weepingx2018 added 16:01 - Nov 13

I hope he does not play . We need him fully fit. 1