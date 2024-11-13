Keeper Williamson Could Add to Caps

Wednesday, 13th Nov 2024 12:29

Young keeper Woody Williamson could be the first of Town’s internationals into action when Scotland’s U19s face Wales in the first of their home-based Euro 2025 mini-group games this afternoon (KO 3pm).

The young Scots face their Welsh counterparts at the Forthbank Stadium in Stirling, before taking on Liechtenstein at Cappielow Park, Greenock on Saturday and then completing their matches against France at the same venue next Tuesday.

Williamson, 18, who is currently on loan with Chelmsford City, has previously won nine U19 caps.

The game is being streamed live on Scotland’s YouTube channel.





Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache