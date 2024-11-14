Burgess Wins Cap But Australia Held

Thursday, 14th Nov 2024 12:40 Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess played the full 90 minutes as Australia drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia in Melbourne this morning. Burgess, 29, was winning his 12th full cap for the Socceroos, who next travel to take on Bahrain on Tuesday. Today's result leaves Australia and the Saudis second and third in their qualification both on six points. Blues midfielder Massimo Luongo, who came out of international retirement ahead of the October internationals but pulled out due to an ankle injury, was not in the squad as he is short on fitness following that knock. This afternoon, Ali Al-Hamadi, 22, will be hoping to win his 15th full cap and add to his three international goals when Iraq face Jordan in Basra, also in a World Cup qualifier (KO 4.15pm). The Iraqis, who are currently third in their group, subsequently travel to take on the Oman in Muscat on Tuesday. This evening, Dara O’Shea, 25, and Sammie Szmodics, 29, could add to their caps in the Republic of Ireland’s penultimate UEFA Nations League group game against Finland at the Aviva Stadium. The Blues defender is a doubt with his ongoing back problem. Ireland, who are currently third in Group B2, face England at Wembley on Sunday in their final match. O’Shea has previously won 30 caps, playing at right-back since Heimir Hallgrímsson took over as boss in the summer, and Szmodics eight. Blues duo Chiedozie Ogbene and Jack Taylor would have been included in the squad but are currently out injured. Meanwhile, U21s striker Ashley Boatswain is with Montserrat for their CONCACAF Nations League games against St Vincent and the Grenadines this evening and with El Salvador on Monday with both games played in San Salvador, El Salvador. Boatswain, 19, has previously won four caps with Montserrat, who are currently bottom of their group. The game is being shown live on CONCACAF’s YouTube channel.

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 15:10 - Nov 14

Watched the match. Cam played well. Steady and passionate. Got in the face of a Saudi player after the guy hurt an Australian with a dangerous tackle. The best part, Cam gave him the b*llocking about five minutes after the tackle. 1

