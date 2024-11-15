U18s Host Cherries

Friday, 15th Nov 2024 10:04 Town’s U18s host AFC Bournemouth at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11am). The young Blues are unbeaten in two having drawn 3-3 at Watford a week ago, following a 4-1 victory over Swansea, their first home win of the season, and go into the match seventh in Professional Development League Two South with the Cherries second, 11 points ahead having played a game more.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



