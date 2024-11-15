Quartet Could Win Caps

Friday, 15th Nov 2024 10:58

Omari Hutchinson, Liam Delap, Aro Muric and Cieran Slicker are all with international squads set for action later today.

Hutchinson and Delap are with the England U21s squad for their friendlies against Spain and the Netherlands.

The Young Lions face the Spanish tonight in Cadiz (KO 5.30pm) and then the Dutch at Almere on Monday.

Hutchinson has previously won one U21s cap, scoring one goal, and Delap eight, scoring twice.

Former Blues loanee Dane Scarlett, currently on loan from Tottenham at Oxford United, is also included in the party. The game is being shown on England’s YouTube channel.

Keeper Muric is with Kosovo, who take on Romania away in their penultimate Nations League game this evening (KO 7.45pm).

The Kosovans, who are currently second in Group C2, subsequently face Lithuania on Monday. Muric, 26, has already won 40 full international caps. The game is being streamed live by Viaplay International on YouTube.

Fellow glovesman Slicker, 22, is with the senior Scotland squad for the first time ahead of this evening’s Nations League game against Croatia at Hampden Park (KO 7.45pm) then Monday’s final group match with Poland in Warsaw. The Scots are currently bottom of Group A1.

Slicker, who has won 19 U21s caps and skippered his side during their September games, seems likely to be an unused sub with Craig Gordon (Hearts) and Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock) also named in the party. This evening’s match is also being shown live on Viaplay International’s YouTube channel.





Photo: Jeremy Landey/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect