U18s Beaten By Bournemouth

Saturday, 16th Nov 2024 13:16

Town’s U18s were beaten 3-2 by AFC Bournemouth at Playford Road in Professional Development League Two South this morning in a dress rehearsal for the sides’ FA Youth Cup third-round meeting.

The Blues were 3-1 behind at half-time, Ashton Boswell having netted their goal and George Chenery (pictured) pulled one back after the break but Town were unable to find a leveller.

On-trial former Fulham academy left-sided winger or full-back Thierry Stewart came off the bench in the second half.

The teams will meet again in the FA Youth Cup in Dorset on a date yet to be set before Saturday 14th December.

U18s: Bentley, Elliot, McCann, Heard, Chenery, Towler, Boswell (Unadike), Iorpenda (Stewart), Mauge, Compton, Nicolaou (Sains). Unused: Brouwers, Wreford.





Photo: TWTD