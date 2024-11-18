Blues Quartet Could Win Caps

Monday, 18th Nov 2024 10:27 Four Town players’ international sides are in action this evening. Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson are with the England U21s, who face the Netherlands in Almere. The game kicks off at 5.30pm and is being streamed live on the England YouTube channel. Delap won his ninth England U21s cap as the Young Lions drew 0-0 with Spain in a friendly in Cadiz on Friday, while Omari Hutchinson, who has one U21s cap, was left out of the matchday squad. Aro Muric looks set to pick up his 42nd Kosovo cap when his side host Lithuania in Pristina in their final Nations League match (KO 7.45pm). The match is being shown live on Viaplay International’s YouTube channel. UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against both Kosovo and Romania regarding Friday’s abandoned game in Bucharest. The Kosovan players walked off in the 92nd minute following pro-Serbia chants from home fans, while it is alleged that objects were thrown at their dugout. Romania denies the chants took place and claims Kosovo’s actions were premeditated in order to get the result they need to finish top. The Romanians currently head the group with Kosovo second. Cieran Slicker is with the Scotland squad which faces Poland in Warsaw aiming to avoid finishing bottom of Group A1 (KO 7.45pm). Slicker, 22, is with the senior party for the first time and is unlikely to play with Craig Gordon (Hearts) and Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock) also named. The game is also being shown live on Viaplay International’s YouTube channel. Elsewhere, Town U21s striker Ash Boatswain won his sixth Montserrat cap overnight as his side were defeated 1-0 by El Salvador in San Salvador to confirm their relegation to CONCACAF Nations League C.



Photo: Jeremy Landey/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



