New Date For Women's Wimbledon Fixture

Monday, 18th Nov 2024 11:54

Ipswich Town Women’s FAWNL Southern Premier Division game against AFC Wimbledon has been rescheduled for Sunday 1st December (KO 2pm).

The match was originally set to be played on Sunday 15th September but was postponed due to the Dons’ involvement in cup competition.

Town’s Women hit the top of the table yesterday after beating Oxford United 4-2 at the Martello Stadium. Wimbledon sit in seventh, nine points beind the Blues.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images