Illustrated Story of the Season Featured on TWTV Now a Free Download

Monday, 18th Nov 2024 12:45 Following TWTV’s recent Promotion! A Graphical Journey Through Town’s 2023/24 Championship Season, graphic designer Marcus Parrott has made his illustrated Story of the Season available as a free digital download. Since Saturday’s release of the show, in which Marcus joined Jim Cooper to talk about the ideas behind his illustrations recording a magical year in Town’s history, there’s been a clamour for a reprint of the sold-out book. While a second print run isn’t possible, Marcus is kindly making it available as a free digital download. In addition, his excellent work covering the 2022/23 League One promotion season can similarly be downloaded for free. Both can be found on the Parrott Design website here. “This product is free, but please consider donating a few pounds to a charity of your choice as a way of paying it forward. Thanks!” Marcus said. If you do wish to donate to charity, the Ipswich Town Foundation’s website is here. Thanks to Marcus for this great gesture and once again for appearing on what is a compelling TWTV show and a fantastic trip down memory lane. Special thanks also to contributors Gil, Bryn, Joe, Rich, Adam and Ed.

Photo: Parrott Design



Gilesy added 12:53 - Nov 18

Wow - what a gesture! I have two hard copies, but now I can have a nice screensaver too!



I love this stuff - thank you! 0

