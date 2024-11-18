Delap and Muric Win Caps

Monday, 18th Nov 2024 22:00 Liam Delap and Aro Muric added to their international caps with England’s U21s and Kosovo this evening. Delap won his 10th U21s cap from the bench as the Young Lions drew 1-1 with the Netherlands in a friendly in Almere, replacing former Blues loanee Dane Scarlett in the 56th minute, the Spurs forward, who is currently on loan at Oxford, having put England in the lead in the fifth minute. The Town striker picked up his increasingly familiar booking for a clash with a centre-half, his fifth in five U21s matches, before the Dutch levelled on 82. Blues forward Omari Hutchinson was absent from the squad having returned to the Blues on Saturday. Muric was one of Kosovo’s heroes as they defeated Lithuania 1-0 in their final Nations League game in Pristina, despite having been reduced to 10 men in first-half injury time when Muharrem Jashari, who had scored in the fourth minute, was dismissed for a reckless challenge. The result leaves the Kosovans, for whom Muric was winning his 42nd cap, second in the group, three points behind Romania, who beat Cyprus 4-1. Kosovo and Romania’s game in Bucharest on Friday was abandoned after the visitors walked off following pro-Serbian chants from the crowd and objects thrown towards their bench. UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against both sides. Elsewhere, Blues keeper Cieran Slicker was an unused sub as Scotland beat Poland 2-1 in Warsaw to finish third in their Group A1 ahead of the Poles, skipper Andy Robertson netting the winner in injury time.

Photo: Andy Sumner/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



