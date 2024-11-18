Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Hutchinson Back With Town
Monday, 18th Nov 2024 22:21

England U21s interim-coach Ben Futcher has revealed Blues forward Omari Hutchinson returned to Town on Saturday.

Hutchinson travelled with the squad to Cadiz for Friday’s friendly against Spain, which ended 0-0, but returned to Portman Road on Saturday before tonight’s 1-1 draw with the Netherlands, which finished 1-1, with a minor knock which isn’t considered a concern for the Blues ahead of Sunday’s visit by Manchester United.

“We’ve been in communication with Ipswich and I spoke to Omari and just felt the best thing to do was go back,” Futcher said following tonight's game.

“He wanted to stay a bit longer but we felt it was best he went back. So, Omari should be OK - hopefully.”

Hutchinson won his first U21s cap last month having previously represented Jamaica in two friendlies at senior level.


Photo: Jeremy Landey/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024