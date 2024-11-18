Hutchinson Back With Town

England U21s interim-coach Ben Futcher has revealed Blues forward Omari Hutchinson returned to Town on Saturday.

Hutchinson travelled with the squad to Cadiz for Friday’s friendly against Spain, which ended 0-0, but returned to Portman Road on Saturday before tonight’s 1-1 draw with the Netherlands, which finished 1-1, with a minor knock which isn’t considered a concern for the Blues ahead of Sunday’s visit by Manchester United.

“We’ve been in communication with Ipswich and I spoke to Omari and just felt the best thing to do was go back,” Futcher said following tonight's game.

“He wanted to stay a bit longer but we felt it was best he went back. So, Omari should be OK - hopefully.”

Hutchinson won his first U21s cap last month having previously represented Jamaica in two friendlies at senior level.





