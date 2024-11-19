Trio Could Win Caps

Tuesday, 19th Nov 2024 10:01 Cameron Burgess, Ali Al-Hamadi and young keeper Woody Williamson will be the last Town players to win caps during this break if they are involved with their sides later today. Al-Hamadi’s Iraq take on Oman in Muscat late this afternoon in a World Cup qualifier (KO 4pm). The Iraqis are third in the group following Thursday’s 0-0 draw with Jordan in Basra. The Blues striker was an unused sub in that match and will be hoping to win his 15th full cap and add to his three international goals today. Burgess’s Australia face Bahrain in Riffa, also in a World Cup qualifier (KO 6.15pm). The Socceroos are second in their group having drawn 0-0 with Saudi Arabia in Melbourne on Thursday. The Town centre-half started and won his 12th full international cap in that match and looks likely to be in the XI again this evening. Blues midfielder Massimo Luongo, who came out of international retirement ahead of the October internationals but pulled out due to an ankle injury, was not in the squad as he is short on fitness following that knock. "There's a brotherhood." 💚💛



An insight into Subway #Socceroos camp away in Bahrain - and playing in the #PremierLeague - from Cam Burgess ahead of Wednesday morning's FIFA #WorldCup qualifier 🤝



🇧🇭 v 🇦🇺 20.11.24, 5:15am AEDT

📱💻📺 Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/xLUWlZR9yb — Subway Socceroos (@Socceroos) November 18, 2024 Williamson’s Scotland U19s host France at the Forthbank Stadium in Stirling in their final Euro 2025 mini-group game match (KO 7.30pm). The Scots are third in the group with the French top with Williamson, who is currently on loan in the National League South with Chelmsford, having won his 10th U19s cap in the 4-0 victory over Liechtenstein. Prior to that, he had been an unused sub in the 1-0 defeat to Wales in their opening game.

Photo: AAP



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments