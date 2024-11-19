Former Blue Mitchell New Oxford Head of Recruitment

Former Town full-back and long-serving academy staff member Scott Mitchell has been appointed the head of recruitment at Oxford United.

Mitchell, 39, was surprisingly axed from his role at League One leaders Wycombe as part of a restructure earlier this month having been responsible for bringing many of the players who have seen the Chairboys to their current position, among them midfielder Cameron Humphreys, who is on loan from Town.

The U’s, currently 16th in the Championship following their promotion from League One, have moved quickly to add Mitchell to their backroom staff.

Prior to joining Wycombe, Ely-born Mitchell had been working as Town's head of academy recruitment, having made two senior starts and two sub appearances for the Blues under Joe Royle after coming through the academy.

Following spells in Scotland with Livingston, with Peterborough and in non-league, Mitchell returned to Town as an academy coach in 2012, later taking on a head of academy performance analysis role and then his recruitment position at Playford Road in October 2017.





Photo: Action Images