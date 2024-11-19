Ashton: Town and Sheeran Talking Time Slots For Portman Road Gig, Wardley Fight Highly Likely

Tuesday, 19th Nov 2024 20:28 Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton says the club and Ed Sheeran are talking time slots for a Portman Road concert, while it’s highly likely that British and Commonwealth heavyweight title holder will fight at the ground. A Sheeran gig and Wardley bout have long been in the planning and Ashton says both are getting closer to happening. “The aspiration is again yes and yes,” when asked about the two potential events at the Fans’ Forum at Portman Road this evening. “Fabio is just desperate for it, so he needs to stop going to Saudi and stay here and fight here. “But all the stars need to line up, who he’s going to fight, availability etc, it’s almost like a weekly conversation with him. I think it’s highly likely that that’s going to happen.” Earlier today, Frank Warren, Wardley’s promoter, said earlier today that he thought it likely that a fight would take place at Portman Road next year. Ashton continued: “With regards to Ed, I think that’s even a higher likelihood that that’s going to happen. Discussions, conversations are well down the road, we’re looking at time slots and when we can potentially do that. “And whilst we’re on the subject of both of them, they’re both incredible ambassadors for this football club. “Fabio working with the Ipswich Town Foundation in the community with us. Ed helping us take the brand globally and just speaking so positively about the football club whenever he can. “Both are family and we can’t thank them enough for everything they do for us. Yes and Yes, watch this space.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments