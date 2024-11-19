Town Women to Face Plymouth at Portman Road in March

Tuesday, 19th Nov 2024 20:41 Ipswich Town Women will play their second game at Portman Road when they face Plymouth Argyle on Sunday 23rd March, while the club is hoping to stage a women’s international at some point in the future. Town chief operating officer Luke Werhun revealed the news that the women, who usually play at the Martello Ground in Felixstowe, would be back at Portman Road at this evening’s Fans’ Forum. “Sunday, March 23rd against Plymouth, we’ll be playing at Portman Road yet again.” he said. Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton added: “So again we’d like to see a record crowd get behind [manager] Joe [Sheeran] and the team. They’re having a fantastic season, top of the league. Let’s break some more records.” The Town Women made their Portman Road debut in March this year when they thrashed Chatham Town 5-0 in front of a crowd of 9,832 with all-time top scorer Natasha Thomas netting twice and Sophie Peskett, Lenna Gunning-Williams and Summer Hughes once each. Regarding a women’s international being staged at Portman Road, he added: “A really good point. We were talking about this internally and we’re going to make representation because there’s no reason why from our perspective that we shouldn’t, couldn’t or wouldn’t. “So we’ll make representation and make sure that the FA knows that we’ve got a great stadium, a great fanbase, a great pitch and we’re the perfect place for it.” Ashton says the club will similarly make the FA that the Blues are ready and willing to stage a men’s youth international. Town last staged an U21s international in October 2013 when a side coached by Gareth Southgate thrashed Lithuania 5-0. Prior to that the U21s were also at Portman Road in August 2006 for a 2-2 draw with Moldova. Town hosted the full England side in August 2003 when a team featuring Kieron Dyer as we sub defeated Croatia 3-1 in a friendly. Portman Road has also been the venue for England U21 matches against Switzerland (1980, 5-0), Romania (1985, 3-0), Albania (1989, 2-0) and the Czech Republic (1998, 0-1). An U23 side including future Blues boss Joe Royle drew 1-1 with Switzerland in 1971. In 2001/02, the England U19s - featuring then-Town youngsters Darren Bent and Matt Bloomfield - beat Germany 3-1. The ground also played host to a 1959 pre-Olympic Games friendly between Great Britain and the Caribbean FA ahead of the 1960 Games in Rome.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments