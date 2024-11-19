Burgess Wins Cap as Socceroos Draw

Tuesday, 19th Nov 2024 21:51

Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess played the full 90 minutes as Australia drew 2-2 with Bahrain in a World Cup qualifier this evening.

Kusini Yengi, brother of former Town striker Tete, scored both goals for the Socceroos, scoring in the first and 96th minutes, the hosts having netted on 75 and 77.

Australia remain second in the group but now a point clear of the teams behind them following Saudi Arabia’s 2-0 defeat in Indonesia. Burgess, 29, was winning his 13th full cap.

Elsewhere, Ali Al-Hamadi wasn’t involved as Iraq won 1-0 in Oman, also in a World Cup qualifier. The Iraqis are also now second in their group.

Meanwhile, young keeper Woody Williamson was an unused sub as Scotland’s U19s drew 0-0 with France in a Euro 2025 qualifier in Falkirk. Despite the impressive result against the French, the Scots finished third in the group.





Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed