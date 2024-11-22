U18s and U21s in Cup Action

Friday, 22nd Nov 2024 09:36

Town’s U18s are in PDL Cup action against Peterborough United at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm), while the U21s travel to face Cardiff City at the Cardiff International Sports Stadium in the Premier League Cup on Saturday afternoon (KO midday).

The U18s are bottom of their PDL Cup group having failed to take a point from their opening two matches and can no longer progress with today’s fixture their final game.

The U21s are also at the foot of their Premier League Cup group having taken two points from their first three matches.





Photo: Action Images