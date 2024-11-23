U21s Win at Cardiff

Saturday, 23rd Nov 2024 22:58

Tom Taylor and skipper Jacob Mazionis were on target as Town’s U21s beat Cardiff City 2-0 at the Cardiff International Sports Stadium in the Premier League Cup this afternoon, despite being reduced to 10 men.

Taylor gave the Blues the lead from the penalty spot in the third minute and Mazionis (pictured) powered a header home on 86.

Town had been reduced to 10 men five minutes earlier when sub Abube Onuchukwu was shown a harsh straight red card for catching Troy Perrett high in the centre circle.

The victory, the Blues’ first in the competition this season, moves John McGreal’s side up to second in the group.

U21s: Gray, Babb, Mazionis (c), O’Connor, Jambang, Carr, Mendel-Idowu (Morgan 80), Okunowo (Onuchukwu 72), Boatswain, T Taylor, Roberts (O Davis 80). Unused: Fleischer, Ayoola.





Photo: TWTD