Burns Returns For Blues Against United
Sunday, 24th Nov 2024 15:31
Town make one change for this afternoon’s live Sky game against Manchester United with Wes Burns returning to the XI and Ben Johnson, who is absent from the 20-man squad, dropping out (KO 4.30pm).
Otherwise, it’s the team which beat Tottenham 2-1 away a fortnight ago. Ali Al-Hamadi and Jack Taylor return to the squad with George Hirst missing out due to his knee injury. Kalvin Phillips is also absent having been a doubt coming into the match with a knock suffered in the Leicester match, as is Nathan Broadhead, who has had a groin problem.
Manchester United, who have new head coach Ruben Amorim in charge for the first time, make three changes from the team which beat Leicester 3-0 before the international break with Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen and Alejandro Garnacho all back in the side.
England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo returns to the squad as a sub following an injury along with long-term absentees Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.
Town: Muric, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Cajuste, Burns, Hutchinson, Szmodics, Delap. Subs: Walton, H Clarke, Woolfenden, Townsend, Luongo, Taylor, J Clarke, Chaplin, Al-Hamadi.
Manchester United: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Fernandes (c), Rashford, Eriksen, Amad, Garnacho, Casemiro, Dalot, Evans. Subs: Bayindir, Malacia, Shaw, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Antony, Hojlund, Zirkzee. Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire). VAR official: Jarred Gillett (Australia).
Photo: Matchday Images
